Six new COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant

Vincent Ball
Jan 28, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Getty Images

The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported six new local cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

The new cases bring to 25 the number of people in Brantford-Brant who have tested positive for the first three days of this week.

For the week ended Jan. 24, 45 new cases were reported, down from 117 for the week ended Jan. 17 and a record 167 for the week ended Jan. 10.

Since the pandemic began last March, Brantford-Brant has recorded 1,332 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,273 have been resolved.

As of Thursday, there were 52 active cases of the virus in Brantford-Brant.

Six people are receiving treatment in Brantford General Hospital, with the remainder in self-isolation.

Seven people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant.

Outbreaks at a manufacturing/industrial building where three people have tested positive and at Stedman Community Hospice where six staff members and one patient have tested positive are continuing.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The number of vaccinations administered locally, remains at 2,552 as the program remains paused until more doses of the vaccine become available. The vaccination of all local long-term care and retirement home residents was completed last week.

On Thursday, the province said it had previously misinterpreted data on the number of people who received both doses of the vaccine, leading to an incorrect doubling of that figure in earlier updates. The province now says that 55,286 people have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Health unit spokesperson Ryan Spiteri said the number of vaccinations reported on its website refers to the number of local people who have received a first dose of vaccine.

“We have not yet begun to administer second doses to those who have received their first dose,” he said.

The number of tests conducted for the virus in Brantford-Brant stands at 65,130. The vast majority of those tests (61,061) were performed at the Brant Community Healthcare System assessment centre with the balance (4,069) done at long-term care, retirement, group homes and other congregate settings.

Provincially, public health officials reported 2,093 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths and on Wednesday, provincial officials reported 1,670 new cases and 49 deaths related to COVID-19.