Six Nations solar panel project gets federal boost

Expositor staff
Jan 29, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Six Nations of the Grand River.
Six Nations of the Grand River.

A green energy project to install solar panels on the roof of the community bingo hall on Six Nations of the Grand River is getting a $349,000 boost from the federal government.

The funding, announced Friday by representatives of Six Nations Grand River Development Corp. and the government, comes from Ottawa’s Low Carbon Economy Challenge. The program supports projects that reduce carbon pollution, saves money and create jobs.

The total cost of the project is $586,800.

Installation, which is underway, will be completed by March.

“We’re proud to have this exciting new project underway,” said Matt Jamieson, president and CEO of Six Nations firm. “The installation of solar panels will bring our bingo hall closer to a net-zero carbon facility and will showcase our commitment to developing clean-energy infrastructure.

“The project will be constructed using a Six Nations workforce, create internal apprenticeship opportunities and enable Six Nations to grow economically while providing a positive contribution to the environment.”

The federal government was represented by Pam Damoff, MP for Oakville North–Burlington and parliamentary secretary to Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services.

“Indigenous communities are on the front lines of climate change,” Damoff said in a statement. “That’s why we are pleased to support Six Nations of the Grand River’s solar-energy project, which will promote the community as an energy champion in bringing net-zero status to its bingo hall.

“ It’s local leadership like this that will ensure we leave a greener, more prosperous world for our children.”

Jonathan Wilkinson, federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said the project will make a difference by cutting pollution and saving on energy costs.

“The government will continue to support Indigenous communities in transitioning to clean energy and adapting to the realities of climate change,” Wilkinson said in a statement. “Together, we are building a cleaner healthier future for generations to come.”

Brant Renewable Energy, a wholly owned corporation of Brant County, was contracted to undertake development of the solar project.