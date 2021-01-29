Article content

A green energy project to install solar panels on the roof of the community bingo hall on Six Nations of the Grand River is getting a $349,000 boost from the federal government.

The funding, announced Friday by representatives of Six Nations Grand River Development Corp. and the government, comes from Ottawa’s Low Carbon Economy Challenge. The program supports projects that reduce carbon pollution, saves money and create jobs.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Six Nations solar panel project gets federal boost Back to video

The total cost of the project is $586,800.

Installation, which is underway, will be completed by March.

“We’re proud to have this exciting new project underway,” said Matt Jamieson, president and CEO of Six Nations firm. “The installation of solar panels will bring our bingo hall closer to a net-zero carbon facility and will showcase our commitment to developing clean-energy infrastructure.

“The project will be constructed using a Six Nations workforce, create internal apprenticeship opportunities and enable Six Nations to grow economically while providing a positive contribution to the environment.”