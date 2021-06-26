Discovery on Cowessess First Nation 'heartbreaking,' says Chief Hill

Children sent to Marieval, which operated from 1899 to 1997, were from First Nations in southeast Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba but records are sparse to non-existent, Hill noted.

“We understand that more of these findings will be brought to light, and we must lean on one another as Ogwehoweh as we work to bring these children home and heal together.”

“The emotional devastation felt by these findings is being felt across Turtle Island,” Mark Hill, chief of the Six Nations elected council, said in a statement Friday. “The ongoing work to find our lost children is going to be tough.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The graves were found on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Marievel, Sask., as part of an investigation that began earlier this month using ground penetrating radar technology.

Six Nations of the Grand River is sending condolences to the people of Cowessess First Nation following the discovery of 751 unmarked graves.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The discovery in Saskatchewan comes only a month after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Meantime, Six Nations is call on federal and provincial governments to provide adequate resources to conduct investigations at all former residential school sites, including the Mohawk Institute in Brantford.

Just over a week ago, Premier Doug Ford announced $10 million over the three years to identify, investigate, protect and commemorate residential “school” burial sites and cemeteries.

The Mohawk Institute was the oldest and longest-running residential school, operating for 142 years. According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, there is documented evidence that 52 children died at the school.

Hill said it’s not known how many others are out there or where they are buried.

He has asked for $10 million from the federal government to investigate the grounds of the Mohawk Institute and for a full investigation into the site, which now includes the Woodland Cultural Centre.

The Mohawk Institute burned down twice, was relocated and was associated with at least 350 acres of farmland on which the children were made to labour.

Meanwhile, the City of Brantford also issued a statement on social media on the weekend.

“As we continue to mourn the discovery of additional unmarked graves on the former site of the Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan our thoughts are with Cowessess First Nation and Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, all residential school survivors and their families.”

Need help?

Resources are available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who need support following the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line provides 24-hour support at 1-866-925-4419.

You can also call: Six Nations 24/7 Mobile Crisis Line at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204; and Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 519-445-2143.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall