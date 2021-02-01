New COVID-19 cases on Six Nations linked to ceremonial gatherings

Article content

Public health officials on Six Nations of the Grand River are asking anyone who attended last month’s midwinter ceremonies to book a test for COVID-19.

The plea comes after several positive cases were traced to the ceremonies held Jan. 15 to 26.

Anyone who who was in contact with someone at the ceremonies also should be tested, officials say.

“This COVID-19 pandemic is very mentally draining on everyone,” Lori Davis Hill, director of health services, said in a statement.

“Testing is not about shaming members but more so about reducing further spread into the community, and we are pleading with members to come forward to be tested.”

Tests can be booked online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca or through the assessment centre by calling 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

In Haudenosaunee tradition, mid-winter ceremonies begin five days after the new moon appears and last for nine days in January or February, depending on the lunar calendar. Participants gather to give thanks for the preceding year’s blessings and take part in traditional dances, songs and rituals.

There were 10 active COVID-19 cases on Six Nations as of Monday, with five added over the weekend.

“As First Nations peoples we have conquered, endured and persevered through the most horrific of times – let this be no different and let us show our warrior strength each of us has within,” Hill said. “Keeping a good mind, seeking strength, wisdom and guidance to continue this fight against COVID-19 and requesting help, spiritually to help protect our community is needed.”