Six Nations Polytechnic names first VP academic

Six Nations Polytechnic has appointed its first vice-president academic.

The school, which has campuses in Ohsweken and Brantford, said in a news release that Sara General-Deer will oversee the planning, development and administration of all academic affairs.

“I am deeply honoured to serve the Six Nations Polytechnic community in this new capacity,” said General-Deer, who joined the school in 2012.

She holds a doctor of education degree from London’s Western University. Her doctoral research explored the notion of collaboration in Indigenous language revitalization as informed by Haudenosaunee oral tradition.

Six Nations Polytechnic is the only Indigenous school in Canada to offer a standalone degree for Hodinohso:ni languages, the bachelor of arts in Ogwehoweh language.

Rebecca Jamieson, the school’s president and CEO, called General-Deer’s appointment a “historic milestone.”

“With Sara’s knowledge, experience and understanding of our ways of knowing and being applied to academic leadership, SNP will be further strengthened in its capacity to continue to fulfil its mandate with integrity,” Jamieson said.