Protest by Confederacy supporters causes Six Nations polls to be moved

Several dozen Six Nations band members blocked the entrances to a polling station Monday on Six Nations of the Grand River, leading Elections Canada to move three stations to Oakland in Brant County.

“It was an act of enforcing our sovereignty on our territory,” said Colin Martin, a spokesperson for the group.

He and others handed poll workers and police a letter made public last week by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council — the traditional leadership on Six Nations — calling on Elections Canada to remove its polling stations on Six Nations, along with any election material.

“We made them aware that we did not like the polling stations on Six Nations’ land.”

Vehicles and group members blocked entrances but Six Nations police, which responded with up to 20 officers, were told no one would be stopped from entering the polling station.

Elections Canada opted to move the three polling stations to Oakland Community Centre.

Six Nations is part of the Brantford-Brant riding.

It traditionally has a lower than average voter turnout. In the last federal election, about 52 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots, compared to 67 per cent of Canadians .

But the Confederacy said it “has, and always will continue to discourage Onkwehonwe from participating in the election of leaders of other governments.”

Martin said it was the responsibility of himself and other supporters of the confederacy council who live on Six Nations, to enforce the confederacy’s wishes.

He is a faith-keeper at the Soursprings Longhouse and sits on one of the Haudenosaunee confederacy committees.

The Haudenosaunee council’s letter last week said that, since those on Six Nations have never relinquished their sovereignty rights, Canada – including Elections Canada – should respect their nationhood.

“We view the actions of all involved in Canada’s elections … in violation of treaty rights and responsibilities we each are under obligation to fulfil.”

The council statement reminded band members to “remain in our circle where all our laws, rights, ceremonies, language and identity still lie.”

