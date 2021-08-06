Six Nations police charge seven in drug raid

Police on Six Nations of the Grand River say they seized a large amount of fentanyl and charged seven people after executing a drug warrant on Aug. 4 at a home on Fifth Line Road.

Five of the accused are Ohsweken residents, one is from Hamilton and one is from Caledonia. They are aged from 21 to 56.

Each is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

In addition to fentanyl, police said they seized cocaine, a digital scale, cell phones and currency.