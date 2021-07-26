Six Nations officers assaulted in arrest

Expositor staff
Jul 26, 2021
Six Nations police

Police said charges are pending after a 38-year-old man from Ohsweken was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Six Nations council administration building on Chiefswood Road.

The man was taken to hospital for a mental-health assessment, police said.

Police said officers were assaulted during the arrest, which resulted in the seizure of two knives and a 12-gauge shotgun shell.

Police said they responded to a report of a man dressed in camouflage clothing, who was walking around the administration building. He was screaming and handing out flyers. He also was carrying a can a paint.

The suspect was wearing red sunglasses and a mask.  He also had red paint on the exposed parts of his face and hands.

Prior to his arrest, the man, while yelling, pointed a large think object at police. The object turned out to be an eagle feather.

Police said they were helping in the arrest by a female bystander.

