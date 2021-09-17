Six Nations land activist arrested at Toronto protest

A spokesman for the 1492 Land Back Lane land reclamation camp in Caledonia was among protesters arrested this week in Toronto.

Skyler Williams, of Six Nations of the Grand River, was part of a demonstration seeking to urge Toronto to stop evicting homeless encampments and drop trespass charges against people who live in tents.

Speaking at a news conference outside the condominium of Toronto Mayor John Tory, Williams said about 40 per cent of those camping in that city’s parks and public spaces are Indigenous.

“Let me be very clear to John Tory: whenever our people call out for help, whether in the bush or downtown, we’ll be there to support them, no matter what, because these are our people.”

Williams faces two charges related to the occupation of McKenzie Meadows, a now scuttled housing development in Caledonia.

After Thursday’s news conference, Williams was arrested by plainclothes officers and charged with a failure to comply with a recognizance.

His lawyer said Williams was told by police that he breached one of the conditions related to the 1492 Land Back Lane charges not to participate in “unlawful protests or demonstrations” related to an encampment clearing in Toronto.

“These conditions placed on Skyler are meant to silence him and it’s a very clear attempt to intimidate him,” Aliah El-houni said.

Williams, after being released, said it was a long day at the police station.

“This is a typical reaction to Indigenous people making a stand for their lands,” he said.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that this is the only way that the police and the government deal with our people.”

The arrest prompted the crowd to move their protest to a nearby police station where Williams was being held.

With files from Canadian Press