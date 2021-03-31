SIU investigating crash
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at about 9 a.m. on March 31 that closed the Veterans Memorial Parkway, between Erie Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The SIU said a Brantford police officer began to follow the motorcyclist, who sped away. A short time later, the officer came upon the crash.
The SIU probes incidents involving death, serious injury, a weapon being fired or allegation of sexual assault and police.