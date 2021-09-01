SIU clears city police officer

Article content

The Ontario police watchdog says it has ended its investigation into a “purported serious injury” suffered by a 25-year-old man during his arrest last month by Brantford police.

The Special Investigations Unit said that, on Aug. 18, the man was arrested for trespassing at a Market Street building. After his release, the man was reportedly diagnosed with a broken right arm.

SIU director Joseph Martino said Wednesday that the man did not fracture his arm or suffer any other serious injury.

The SIU is an arm’s-length civilian agency that probes shootings, serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police.