SIU clears city police officer
The Ontario police watchdog says it has ended its investigation into a “purported serious injury” suffered by a 25-year-old man during his arrest last month by Brantford police.
The Special Investigations Unit said that, on Aug. 18, the man was arrested for trespassing at a Market Street building. After his release, the man was reportedly diagnosed with a broken right arm.
SIU director Joseph Martino said Wednesday that the man did not fracture his arm or suffer any other serious injury.
The SIU is an arm’s-length civilian agency that probes shootings, serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police.