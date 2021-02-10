Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported a single new case of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

That makes three new cases in the first two days of this week.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Single case added to local COVID-19 tally Back to video

Weekly cases have been declining since hitting a record of 167 for the week ended Jan. 10. The number fell to 117 for week ended Jan. 17, 45 (Jan. 24), 44 (Jan. 31) and 29 (Feb. 7).

There are 23 known active cases, with one virus patient in Brantford General Hospital.

There have been 1,383 cases of coronavirus in Brantford-Brant since the pandemic began last March.

Twelve local deaths are attributed to the virus.

The health unit says 2,933 vaccine doses have been administered, 348 second doses.

Local outbreaks remain stable: John Noble Home (one staff); Stedman Community Hospice (eight staff, one resident); and a local construction site (six people).

Since the beginning of February, COVID cases have been rising on Six Nations of the Grand River, with 63 new ones in 10 days. Fifty-three cases are considered active.

There have been two deaths on Six Nations attributed to the virus.

Ontario added 1,072 cases to its count on Wednesday morning and recorded another 51 deaths. With 261,700 people considered recovered from the virus, it leaves the province with 13,270 known active cases, down substantially from the 30,141 active cases a month ago.