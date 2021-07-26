Signs of improvement downtown
The downtown is showing signs of improvement, says the chair of the Downtown Brantford Business Improvement Area.
“People are able to enjoy Victoria Park again, so that’s an improvement,” Barbara Sutherland said. “Mind you, there’s a fence around the park and security there 24/7.
“But if that’s what it takes to allow people to enjoy the park without feeling threatened or uncomfortable then so be it.”
The city put up fencing around Victoria Park and arranged for security at the beginning of July to help protect a new memorial honouring the victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system. Visitors to the park have to pass through security and are screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Meanwhile, more residents are coming downtown to enjoy amenities, such as the splash pad at Harmony Square, said Sutherland, adding that the return of the Brantford Downtown Outreach Team is also making a difference.
The team, which includes a co-ordinator, nurse practitioner and outreach and peer support workers, aims to connect people with addictions, mental health and housing issues with help. Operated by St. Leonard’s Community Services, the team is a partnership that includes Grand River Community Health Centre, Wilifrid Laurier University and the city.
Since early June, the team has connected with 147 people experiencing homelessness or housing concerns, substance use and or mental health issues, said Katie Fair, director of housing and justice services, addictions and mental health centre.
In addition, the team has made 210 referrals to community resources, including the Rapid Access Addiction Medicine clinic at 320 Colborne St. E., primary health-care and shelter and housing. A number of clients received one-on-one support in accessing resources, Fair said.
She said that St. Leonard’s will switch in August to a new reporting mechanism for Health Canada, which should permit it to track how many of those referrals were successful.
Sutherland said the work of the team, increased security and enforcement measures all add up to more people of authority in the downtown.
However, problems remain.
Business owners are still dealing with loitering, with homeless people often using the doorways of stores for shelter.
Sutherland said Market Street at Nelson Street remains a hangout for people with nowhere else to go.
“I just think the city needs to stay on top of it and continue to look for ways to improve the situation.”
Sutherland said the BIA is pleased city council voted to create a task force to figure out ways to address “undesirable behaviours and activities” downtown.
The task force comprises Mayor Kevin Davis, councillors Joshua Wall, Brian VanTilborg, Dan McCreary, John Utley and John Sless, Brantford-Brant local MP and MPP or their designates and representatives of the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Central Neighbourhood Association, Brantford Public Library, Wilfrid Laurier University, Conestoga College, Brantford police, and the Brant County Health Unit, as well as the BIA.
Sutherland said she hopes the task force will be able to come up with short- and long-term solutions to help downtown businesses and residents.
