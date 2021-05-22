Article content

Golfers and golf course owners are delighted with the provincial government’s decision to allow courses to open as of Saturday.

So much so, that the owners of the Fescue’s Edge, put up this sign for motorists travelling on Cockshutt Road to see enroute to Port Dover.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sign of the times Back to video

Golf courses were busy throughout the weekend as golfers flocked to courses after long winter and long spring waiting for a chance to swing the clubs.