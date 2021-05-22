Sign of the times

Vincent Ball
May 22, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  13 Comments
Sign outside Fescue's Edge Golf Course on the first day of golf following the COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2021

Golfers and golf course owners are delighted with the provincial government’s decision to allow courses to open as of Saturday.

So much so, that the owners of the Fescue’s Edge, put up this sign for motorists travelling on Cockshutt Road to see enroute to Port Dover.

Golf courses were busy throughout the weekend as golfers flocked to courses after long winter and long spring waiting for a chance to swing the clubs.

