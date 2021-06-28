Shed offered for use by charities

At a time when online marketing is all the rage, Scott Witten found a different way to help charities seeking to boost their visibility in the community.

He built a bright red shed that now occupies a corner of the Dairy Queen parking lot at King George and Tollgate roads.

“It’s a way of giving back to the community,” said Witten, who, with wife Angie, owns The Red Shed Co. in Brant County. “It has been a tough time for everyone.

“But we’ve been busy. We’ve done all right during the pandemic and this is a way of helping out local charities.”

The 12- by 10-foot cottage-model shed was presented to DQ owners Ken and Tammy Breau to be used by local charities.

When it started five years ago, Red Shed was affiliated with a company in the United States. It now does its own manufacturing in a 20,000-square-foot shop in Cainsville, which employs five people.

Materials for the company’s products are purchased locally.