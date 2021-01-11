Sgt. Harnett laid to rest

Article content

CALGARY More than a thousand Calgary police service members joined the family of Sgt. Andrew Harnett for a procession to honour the slain officer, who was raised in Hagersville.

A regimental funeral for Harnett was held Saturday afternoon and included the livestreamed procession following the service.

The procession began as two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets from 410 Squadron flew over police headquarters in northeast Calgary just after 3:30 p.m.

It was led by Calgary police officers on motorcycles, who were followed by family members in a vehicle, and a police hearse, with executive police members marching on foot.

Participants were surrounded by police members, veterans, first responders and civilian members, who stood at the sidelines helping to honour Harnett’s life. The only sounds heard during the procession was a lone drummer with the honour guard and the police helicopters circling above.