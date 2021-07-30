Serre to chair new Downtown Paris BIA board

PARIS Susan Serre will chair the Downtown Paris BIA’s new board of management.

The board’s members, elected in early July, will serve until Jan. 31, 2023. Brant County council approved the appointment of new members on July 27.

Serre, owner of the Hollow Willow Health Store, said the new board represents “an enthusiastic and diverse group of professionals.

“I am confident that, together, we can successfully navigate post-COVID and implement a plan that supports and promotes our new and existing downtown businesses. We look forward to working closely with the County of Brant as changes continue within the downtown community.”

Vice-chair is Sherian Groppini, owner of From the Attic Interiors.

Other board members are: Laurie Brain, Baby B Home; Jeanette Janzen, Dog-Eared Café; Penny Ritchie, Pennylane Dermal Solutions; and Katherine Pickering, the Paris Bohemian Gallery.

Ward 3 Coun. John Bell is county council’s representative on the board.

Groppini and Brain were members of the previous board and are returning for second terms.

Other members of the previous board were Drew Skuce, Rachelle Rousseau, Juliana Gaukel and Shelly Gracey.

Russell Press, Brant’s director of economic development and tourism, said the county supports local BIAs to ensure downtowns have the opportunity to thrive.

“A healthy and vibrant downtown reflects positively on the health and vitality of the entire community,” Press said in a news release.

“We look forward to working with the new downtown Paris BIA board of management on a number of initiatives including helping locals and visitors safely return to the downtown through the RSVP Safe Visitation Program. As well, we will work closely with the BIA on longer term objectives such as the Downtown Paris master plan.”