Seeking to grow, Vicano sells properties in $181M deal Photo by (submitted photo)

Article content Taking advantage of a hot industrial real estate market, Brantford’s Vicano Developments Limited has sold eight of its fully-leased local properties in a private $181-million deal. The sale includes Vicano’s Eastgate Business Park at 10 Abbott Crt., along Highway 403, and the head office of Brimich Logistics Ltd. at 15 Kraemer’s Way. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Seeking to grow, Vicano sells properties in $181M deal Back to video “It’s the right time to dispose of only our industrial assets,” said Peter Vicano, who leads Vicano Developments and Vicano Construction Limited. with his sons, Michael, Paul and Marc Vicano. “Industrial properties are very hot right now, synonymous with residential real estate.” Fiera Real Estate, which uses two funds to invest in a variety of industrial properties within 100-kilometre radius of Toronto, was the main beneficiary of the sale, although properties also went to other buyers. Vicano said the deal will create more capital for the company to expand and develop future projects in southwestern Ontario.

Article content “We have lots and lots of land in our pipeline or under ownership.” he said. “And, to be able to develop almost seven million square feet (650,321 square metres) of holdings in the next few years, we want to employ our cash equity in larger and larger areas.” Along with six large industrial properties, the sale includes two retail buildings: Farm Boy at 240 King George Rd. and Goodness Me! at 605 West St. Vicano said the properties were never offered for public sale but instead were shown to a select group of real estate investment firms. “We put our tenants in good hands and the buyers got an excellent a mix of local, national and international firms with leases.” Some of those industrial tenants include UPS, The Marco Corp., Craler, 3D Mechanical, Battlefield Equipment Rentals, Intelcom, APC Filtration, and Wurth Canada. There are 12 buildings on the eight properties. Other addresses are 470 Hardy Rd., 36 Cornell Lane, 60 Bury Crt. and 333 Henry St. Together, the properties represent 117,550 square metres (1.2 million square feet) of space. Vicano said the properties cover about 30 hectares of land (almost 76 acres), most of it close to Highway 403 and its interchanges. “We have many other properties that we’ve retained,” said Vicano. “This is mainly to allow Vicano to position itself to produce increasingly larger developments in a wider radius. That’s the strategy.” Vicano Construction Limited and Vicano Developments Limited also have been busy in other communities, including Hamilton, London, Peterborough and Parry Sound.

Article content “We’re not a big company in Ontario but we’re evolving to that. In the pond of developers, of all the different fish, we’re still a very small player.” But Vicano said that positioning the firms to take advantage of future deals will continue to help the companies grow their portfolios and reputations. Vicano is currently working on a huge warehouse on Oak Park Road for chocolate maker, The Hershey Co., and has laid the foundation for an even bigger warehouse of 52,211 square metres (562,000 square feet) for a “very, very large national and international company.” Vicano declined to name the company but said it should be moving in during 2022. “Brantford is becoming very attractive to the GTA for developers and users who own their own facilities because the GTA has out-priced itself. Businesses can’t pay what the GTA is demanding for land, construction and the labour force.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

