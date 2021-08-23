Seeking 'some degree of closure,' man admits to extra crimes

A Brantford man, who represented himself in Ontario Court, surprised a judge by insisting on pleading guilty to extra crimes and seeking to make restitution to his many victims.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Timothy Mark Anthony Hall, 37, pleaded guilty to offences committed during 2020 and 2021 .

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Seeking 'some degree of closure,' man admits to extra crimes Back to video

He said he fed a fentanyl addiction by stealing from unlocked cars and using stolen debit and credit cards at area gas stations and convenience stores.

“I justified my behaviour as some sort of heroic martyr, living life as a form of protest,” Hall said. “It was very flawed thinking and just plain stupid.”

Charged with 76 offences, Hall pleaded guilty to 17, including: five counts of failing to comply with an undertaking or release orders, four counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of possessing or using a stolen credit card and theft of a credit card.

Hall spoke for an hour, laying out how he became addicted to fentanyl.

Born into a dysfunctional family and surrounded by abuse, Hall went to university, got married and became a father. He found he had a talent for investing and was able to pay off his school loans.

But he suffered from depression and was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorder.

Hall said his life “unravelled” after losing sole custody of his children.

“I began to see myself as a victim,” he said. “I went from being a dad to being nobody.”

Hall said he became obsessed with the idea he had been robbed of his family.

“Not only am I guilty of these criminal activities but I was too much of a coward to face the consequences with my actions to my family.”