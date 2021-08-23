Seeking 'some degree of closure,' man admits to extra crimes
A Brantford man, who represented himself in Ontario Court, surprised a judge by insisting on pleading guilty to extra crimes and seeking to make restitution to his many victims.
Timothy Mark Anthony Hall, 37, pleaded guilty to offences committed during 2020 and 2021 .
He said he fed a fentanyl addiction by stealing from unlocked cars and using stolen debit and credit cards at area gas stations and convenience stores.
“I justified my behaviour as some sort of heroic martyr, living life as a form of protest,” Hall said. “It was very flawed thinking and just plain stupid.”
Charged with 76 offences, Hall pleaded guilty to 17, including: five counts of failing to comply with an undertaking or release orders, four counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of possessing or using a stolen credit card and theft of a credit card.
Hall spoke for an hour, laying out how he became addicted to fentanyl.
Born into a dysfunctional family and surrounded by abuse, Hall went to university, got married and became a father. He found he had a talent for investing and was able to pay off his school loans.
But he suffered from depression and was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorder.
Hall said his life “unravelled” after losing sole custody of his children.
“I began to see myself as a victim,” he said. “I went from being a dad to being nobody.”
Hall said he became obsessed with the idea he had been robbed of his family.
“Not only am I guilty of these criminal activities but I was too much of a coward to face the consequences with my actions to my family.”
Living on the streets or in a homeless shelter, Hall said he was robbed of his bike and possessions at least twice.
He said police officers laughed at him when he reported the thefts, saying: “You go around stealing from all sorts of people – how does it feel?” Instead, he was arrested for other offences.
Noting that he frequently thought of suicide, Hall told Justice Kathleen Baker he is “acutely aware” of the immorality of his crimes.
He said he was conflicted after stealing a wallet from a vehicle in a low-income housing area. Although he used the man’s debit card, he returned and put the wallet in a mailbox so the man would get his identification back, he said.
In another instance, charged with stealing cigarettes and an expensive lighter from a car, Hall told the judge he also wanted to plead guilty to stealing an iPod from the vehicle. On a charge the Crown planned to drop, Hall asked the judge to order $240 in restitution because he didn’t feel it was fair to the victim.
“I want to achieve some degree of closure and re-establish my own sense of dignity and self-worth,” he said.
“Before this downward spiral started, it was the best few years of my life with my kids. Then I woke up one morning and everything changed.”
Hall’s crimes came to a halt last March 2 when police responded to a report of suspicious persons who seemed to be stripping copper in the laneway of a West Street home. They found Hall, who was under orders to stay out of Brantford, sitting in the backyard.
He was arrested and kept in jail until his trial.
At the end of his unusually long speech, Hall thanked the judge for allowing him to speak.
“It feels like a weight is off my chest.”
Hall suggested he be sentenced to time served plus some extra jail time to give him an opportunity to create a discharge plan.
He calculated $961.27 he wanted to pay in restitution and suggested 300 community service hours to help him repay society.
Although Hall’s record is a long list of “nuisance crimes,” assistant Crown attorney Ed Slater pointed out that the sheer number of incidents mean the man was more than a “mere nuisance.”
“He’s a danger to the citizens of Brantford and their property,” Slater said.
“We all pay for it in service charges and banking fees.”
The Crown asked for a global sentence of 27 months but noted Hall did a “splendid job” representing himself in court.
The judge agreed Hall’s life fell apart when he was estranged from his children. But she noted that he kept committing crimes until he was held in custody.
“These kind of offences are sometimes referred to as a nuisance but it’s much more than a nuisance. It’s an incredible intrusion into people’s personal lives.”
Baker agreed with the 27-month sentence, minus 11 months of time served.
She declined to order community service hours or restitution out of concern they may derail his recovery plans but urged Hall to commit to both on his own.
Baker ruled that Hall get counselling for his fentanyl addiction and recommended he be placed in a jail that specializes in such.
“I hope you’re able to turn that new leaf when you’re released.”
