Second dose of vaccine to be delayed up to four months
The Brant County Health Unit is pushing back people’s second COVID-19 vaccine dose appointments to four months as it follows new federal and provincial rules aimed at getting more people initial shots.
Anyone who has received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine now will have to wait 16 weeks from when they got their first shot to receive the second one, the health unit announced in a news release Thursday. Those who had already pre-scheduled an appointment for their second dose will be notified by health unit to inform them of the change and to advise of the next steps to book a new second appointment.
The health unit said that, within the next two weeks, all those making first-dose appointment will be able to book second appointments from when they receive their first dose.
Those exempt from this extension, according to a provincial memo, include:
• Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder-care lodges and assisted living facilities who are at the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19, serious illness and death;
• And remote and isolated First Nation communities.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said it “recommends that in the context of limited COVID-19 vaccine supply, jurisdictions should maximize the number of individuals benefiting from the first dose of vaccine by extending the interval for the second dose of vaccine to four months.”
This applies to the three, two-shot vaccines approved by Health Canada: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is meant to be given 21 days apart, while Moderna recommends 28 days. For AstraZeneca-Oxford’s, the interval is eight to 12 weeks.
But the effectiveness of the extended dose interval continues to be monitored, specifically the effectiveness against the variants of concern, the province said.
To learn more about COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and what to do if you suspect you may be at risk, visit the health unit’s website: www.bchu.org/coronavirus.