Article content

Two Ohsweken men are facing charges after police on Six Nations of the Grand River said they executed a Federal Cannabis Act Warrant at a business on Fifth Line Road.

Police said they seized a large bulk of cannabis bud, edible products (gummies) containing tetrahydrocannabinol, vape products and cash.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Search warrant leads to charges Back to video

The men, aged 42 and 24, are charged with distributing illicit cannabis, possession for the purpose of distribution and possession for the purpose of selling.