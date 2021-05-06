Search of storage facility yields stolen items

Article content

Two Brantford men are facing charges after provincial police recovered stolen items in a search of a storage facility in Brant County

Brant OPP said that, on April 26, they found a cache of sports memorabilia, firearms and an ATV.

Police said items were reported stolen in Brant, Elgin County and Waterloo Region in incidents dating back to 2016. All owners have ben contacted about their property.

The men, aged 37 and 33, are each charged with theft of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence.

The older man is also charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.