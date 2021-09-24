Scare in the Square is back, offering some spooky, but safe, Halloween fun.

Cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event on Oct. 1 and 2 in and around Brantford’s downtown Harmony Square will include a bunch of new activities – and restrictions to meet provincial health and safety guidelines.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Scare in the Square makes spooky comeback Back to video

New events include: a Drive-in Haunt Movie Night with a showing of the 2018 film, Halloween, in the upper parking lot at Mohawk Park (registration is required); an 1980-themed roller skate and Zombie Roller Skates; Mad Science and Crayola workshops.

Trick-or-treating, normally done at downtown businesses, will look different this year, said Sharon Sayles, a city spokesperson.

“We will be inviting businesses to come to Harmony Square to hand out candy safely, with tongs, in line with COVID-19 safety protocols. Dalhousie Street will be closed for the trick-or-treating portion.”

Pre-registration is required for activities, some of which have a limit on the number of participants, at calendar.brantford.ca/HarmonySquare. A maximum of 250 people at one time will be allowed in the square. Participants will be given wristbands so city staff can keep track of who has registered.

Sayles said all visitors – the city is encouraging them to wear face masks and keep a six-foot distance from each other if they’re not from the same household — will undergo COVID-19 screening.

Those who dare are invited to join a virtual ghost hunt with the Ontario Paranormal Society at the Myrtleville House Museum. Registration is required.