Article content

A $150,000 donation from Brantford’s SC Johnson will permit the local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to double the number of children it serves.

The money, announced Thursday, will help the library mail free books each month to enrolled children in Brantford and Brant County from birth to age five. The local program is overseen by Kids Can Fly, a registered charity that supports early learning and parenting

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SC Johnson donation permits free book program to grow Back to video

“This is so exciting,” said Jeanne Smitiuch, who sits on the Kids Can Fly board and is regional director for the Dollywood Foundation of Canada, which supports the library program.

“SC Johnson has been so good to us. They really believe in literacy and know this will help our community’s future.”

Currently, 1,875 area children are in the program. The new funding will allow the Imagination Library to double that number for one year, said Smitiuch.

“We’re taking a great leap of faith that we can sustain it, going forward. Early literacy is so important to our community.”