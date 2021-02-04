SC Johnson donation permits free book program to grow

Susan Gamble
Feb 04, 2021  •  34 minutes ago  •  2 minute read
Jeanne Smitiuch is both a board member of Kids Can Fly and the regional director of Canada for the Dollywood Foundation.
A $150,000 donation from Brantford’s SC Johnson will permit the local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to double the number of children it serves.

The money, announced Thursday, will help the library mail free books each month to enrolled children in Brantford  and Brant County from birth to age five. The local program is overseen by Kids Can Fly, a registered charity that supports early learning and parenting

“This is so exciting,” said Jeanne Smitiuch, who sits on the Kids Can Fly board and is regional director for the Dollywood Foundation of Canada, which supports the library program.

“SC Johnson has been so good to us. They really believe in literacy and know this will help our community’s future.”

Currently, 1,875 area children are in the program. The new funding will allow the Imagination Library to double that number for one year, said Smitiuch.

“We’re taking a great leap of faith that we can sustain it, going forward. Early literacy is so important to our community.”

There are now about 30,000 Canadian children on the program with a cost of about $3.55 a month for each child.

The Dollywood Foundation says research shows that having at least 20 books in a home fosters a love of learning and sets up children for greater success when they start school.

The Imagination Library raises funds through grants, service clubs and private donations, including many “grandmas,” said Smitiuch.

“Most people who donate have a love for literacy and reading and want to help that grow in our community.”

Smitiuch said that, with the pandemic closing libraries at times and forcing more people to stay home, the Imagination Library has seen growth across Canada.

“Getting a book in the mail and having something to look forward to is very exciting for kids.”

And fostering the love of reading is critical as the pandemic continues to affect children, said Kids Can Fly chair Richard Cook.

“COVID-19 has illustrated how critically important it is to support learning at home and how children are impacted when supports aren’t equal across communities.”

Cook said reaching more than half of all preschoolers in the area will help more children start school on “equal footing.”

He noted that literacy is an investment that pays long-term dividends in the workforce, leading to employment and increased social justice.

A spokesperson for SC Johnson said the company is pleased to support Kids Can Fly as it shares the company goal of providing opportunities to educate kids and help them grow.

“Reading plays a foundational role in the pathway to success for our future generations,” said senior vice-president Alan VanderMolen.

Books delivered by the Imagination Library program include some selected specifically for their Canadian and Indigenous content.

“In Canada, 47 of the 60 books kids get over the five years are by Canadian authors or illustrators including, here in Brantford, Great by Glen Gretzky,” said Smitiuch, adding that a panel of experts selects the titles.

Other Canadian selections include astronaut Chris Hadfield’s The Darkest Dark, The Teddy Bear of the Year by Vikki Vansickle, Encounter by Brittany Luby and On the Trapline by David Robertson.

SGamble@postmedia.com

