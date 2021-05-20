Article content

The Brantford police services board has decided to rename its annual safety patroller award in memory of a retired constable who died Jan. 3.

The Andrea J. Cooper Safety Patroller Award honours top patrollers.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Safety patroller award renamed Back to video

“Andrea epitomized everything positive about the police,” said Chief Rob Davis. “Her genuine compassion for youth and the community are unparalleled. The naming of this award is a testimony to the positive impact she made on so many people.”

During her 30-year career, Cooper was involved with the safety patroller program for nearly 15 years as a police officer and a parent. Cooper also co-ordinated the attendance of patrol captains at CAA’s annual three-day summer training company in Oshawa, where, in 2016, she accepted the the CAA’s School Safety Patrol Program Achievement Award given to the police service that lends exceptional support to the program.

“The board is pleased that the memory of Andrea will continue through the renaming of the award for future patrollers to be aware of her legacy to this program,” said chairman Mark Littell.

The request to rename the award was brought to the board by Michelle Dreyer of Our Lady of Providence School’s parents council.