Article content A $10,000 reward was announced Tuesday by Brantford police to help find the killer of Shannon Burnside. Police found the 37-year-old woman dead in her Mintern Avenue home last March 11. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Reward offered in one-year-old homicide case Back to video Police didn’t release news of her death at that time and only confirmed that her death was being investigated as homicide in response to a question from The Expositor last November. Police said they hope that the $10,000 reward “in conjunction with the information already known to police, will assist in providing justice for Shannon and closure to her family.” Lindsay Burnside said her sister, a personal support worker in Hamilton and Brantford, fell into a five-year drug addiction that consumed her but she continued to try and help her friends. “She was so kind,” Lindsay said Tuesday. “She would let people live with her or stay in a tent in her backyard. They would almost always end up stealing from her. If she managed to get some things back or buy anything, someone would steal it again.”

Article content That compassion was what made Shannon a good PSW, said her sister. Taking after her mother, who was a PSW for many years, Shannon worked at St. Joseph’s in Hamilton, Telfer Place in Paris and Leisureworld, now called Fox Ridge, in Brantford. Born in Hamilton and raised in Brantford, Shannon was a happy kid who attended Centennial -Grand Woodlands and enjoyed taking karate lessons, attending North Park Collegiate, and hanging out with friends. Her mother, Debbie Burnside, said Shannon was funny and loved animals of all kinds. “She would have had a mini zoo if she had been allowed. She also loved gardening and could grow a stick and make it be a flower.” Debbie Burnside said Shannon was passionate about the job and kind to residents who responded to her warmth and smile. But it was “like she just gave up” once she got involved in drugs, her sister said. “We didn’t see much of her during that time,” she said. “Only when she needed groceries or when she had overdosed. Then she’d come home from the hospital and sleep and once she was OK, she’d go back to her own place.” Once, when no one had heard from Shannon for a few days, Lindsay Burnside went to the Mintern Street house, looked through the window and saw her sister on the couch, enjoying a coffee. “I think about that a lot and wish that had been the case last March.” After no contact from Shannon for days, an unknown person asked the police last March to do a wellness check on Shannon. Lindsay said police told family they suspected an overdose. But, when the family talked to funeral home staff and the coroner in the case, they learned Shannon’s face was bruised and she had been stabbed, likely three days earlier.

Article content Shannon’s biological father, Brad Burnside, was also killed at age 37 after being stabbed. In a news release Tuesday, Brantford police said that, upon finding Shannon’s body, they “immediately” entered into a suspicious death investigation but they decided against notifying the community or asking for tips and information at the time. Police said they got further information last June that “assisted in moving the investigation forward” but still did not announce a homicide investigation. “The information was not made public in order to protect the investigation and provide the investigative team with the best opportunity at solving the case,” said the news release. Police said officers continued to work on the case and dedicated “additional resources” to the investigation last June. “As is the case with any major investigation, police have the challenging task of balancing both the needs of the investigation with public interest and notification to the community,” said the release. “Due to the nature of the investigation, and in an effort to provide the best opportunity to solve Shannon’s murder, investigators determined it was in the best interest of the investigation to initially refrain from publicly releasing information.” Det. Ryan Groen, the lead investigator in the case, said Shannon was a “mother to two children, a friend, a loved sister and a daughter to a grieving mother. “Although Shannon is gone, she has never been forgotten,” he said.

Article content “I believe there are people in the community that can help solve Shannon’s murder and I am asking them for their assistance.” Shannon’s mother said her daughter “made a bad turn in life. “She got clean a couple of times but then she’d fall again.” Debbie Burnside urged anyone anyone with information about her daughter’s death to call police. “Anyone who has children and cares for them will know what it’s like. No matter how small it is, if you know something, please come forward. Please.” Brantford police have set up a dedicated tip line at 519-756-0113, ext. 2319, and a dedicated email address of shannonmacdougall@police.brantford.on.ca. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

