Revised city police budget cuts special constables

The plan for new special constables was to assign them to patrol, on foot, bicycle and car, the downtown, Eagle Place and Echo Place to curb a rise in nuisance and petty crime. Brantford police statistics show there’s a disproportionately high number of occurrences in those areas compared to other parts of the city. Having special, or auxiliary, constables patrolling the downtown area would free up regular officers to deal with more serious crime.

“The 10 constables will help address the absence on the front line.”

Chief Rob Davis said, through a spokesperson, that he is pleased with the revised budget.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

But the budget will maintain other hiring plans, including the addition of 10 police constables.

Asked by city councillors to consider cuts to its proposed $40-million budget for 2021, the Brantford police board on Tuesday approved a revised spending plan that eliminates the hiring of six new special constables.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Mark Baxter, president of the Brantford Police Association, said he thinks the community won’t be happy that the special constables won’t be hired.

“We’re disappointed these special constables have been cut, although the chief has stated he plans on including them in the 2022 budget.”

Earlier, the police association expressed concern with a city pilot project to use security guards to to patrol various housing sites, park and municipal facilities in Ward 5, and Brant and Lorne Towers, city-owned seniors’ housing buildings in Ward 1. Cost of the four-month project, which started in January, is $160,000.

Baxter said the association was unfairly blamed by Coun. Greg Martin, who sits on the police board, for opposing the hiring of special constables.

“Our concerns have always been about proper training and equipment for those interacting with community members who are often vulnerable or dealing with mental health or addiction issues.”

Martin said it was “push-back” by the police association that prevented the city from adding special constables in the first place.

“The whole reason we have security guards downtown is because the association pushed back. We had no choice but to go with security guards and now they’ve changed their tune.”

He said a regular officer isn’t necessarily needed in areas where the security guards are currently patrolling,

“We’ve seen positive results from the security guards patrolling the downtown, Eagle Place and Echo Place,” said Martin, noting a preliminary report about the project was to be presented Tuesday night to a council committee meeting.

“The report says there’s been a reduction in calls from the downtown because of the patrols.”

Martin said the project also has drawn positive feedback from some downtown merchants and he hopes the city can find funding to extend the program.

Martin said he will speak in favour of the revised police budget, cut by about $600,000, when it is expected to be considered March 8 by council’s estimates committee.

“It’s an improvement and I think the rest of council will support it as well.”

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble