Brant residents concerned about proposed telecommunications tower
Residents are raising concerns about a proposed 45-metre telecommunications tower on Oxbow Road in Brant County.
Forbes Connect has applied to build the tower at 21 Oxbow Rd. on behalf of Xplornet Communications, an Internet service provider.
But. while the tower would improve Internet service in the area, some residents are worried about its impact on the area’s habitat and their quality of life.
Resident Rob Knechtel brought the neighbourhood’s concerns to this week’s meeting of county council’s planning and development committee meeting.
He said the Oxbow represents a “unique land mass” surrounded by the Grand River.
“It creates a unique community and an unique habitat.”
Knechtel said residents are committed to protecting the land.
“All of us will be passing by this tower every time we leave home.”
Residents have suggested putting the tower on an field on the other side of Cockshutt Road, across from where Oxbow Road meets Cockshutt. Both the Oxbow Road site and the alternate site proposed by residents are owned by the same person, councillors were told.
Cyrus Ghassabeh, of Forbes Connect, told councillors the original plan called for the tower to be built 45 metres off Oxbow Road. But, after hearing the concerns of residents, the plan was adjusted to move the tower 140 metres off the road but on the same property.
If built, the tower would provide additional Internet coverage to the area and increase capacity giving users a better connection, he noted.
Ghassabeh said the proposed alternate site would create issues for other people.
“Our concern is that we’d be moving it to another field where, to the south of it, there are a whole bunch of homes,” said Ghassabeh. “So, are we just going from somebody’s backyard to someone else’s backyard?
“What would that do to the public process? Would we have to start that all over again?
“Would we send out notifications (about the proposal) again? And what do we say to those residents who say why don’t you put it up on Oxbow Road so it’s away from us?”
Ghassabeh said he thinks moving the tower deeper into the property is a good compromise.
Charles Gilbert, who has two homes on Oxbow Road, including one occupied by his parents, is concerned about the area’s wildlife.
“We have red foxes, possums, bald eagles and other species of birds here,” Gilbert said in an interview after the meeting. “And just the other day my parents saw a herd of deer walk past their kitchen window.”
The proposal will be reviewed by county staff and will be the subject of a future public information session.
Forbes Connect is also proposing to erect a 45-metre tower at 64 Brant Rd. for Xplornet. That proposal also will be discussed at a future public information session.
