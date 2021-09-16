Remove election polls on Six Nations, says confederacy council

The chiefs and clan mothers of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy are calling on Elections Canada to close its three polling stations on Six Nations of the Grand River ahead of the Sept. 20 vote.

“This is a violation of not only treaty rights, but our human rights to exist as distinct people,” the confederacy council — the traditional leadership on Six Nations — said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The council said it continues to "discourage Onkwehonwe from participating in the election of leaders of other governments."

The council said it continues to “discourage Onkwehonwe from participating in the election of leaders of other governments.”

The council said such participation violates the treaties and commitments the First Nations made over the past 400 years with the “immigrants.”

“We have agreed by the Two Row Wampum Treaty, to never interfere in one another’s government, laws and ways,” said the statement.

“We are also bound by the Silver Covenant Chain Treaty, which is a treaty of peace, friendship, and mutual respect.”

The council said Six Nations has never relinquished its sovereignty rights, which should be respected.

“We view the actions of all involved in Canada’s elections … in violation of treaty rights and responsibilities we each are under obligation to fulfil.”

The statement reminded Six Nations members to “remain in our circle where all our laws, rights, ceremonies, language and identity still lie.”