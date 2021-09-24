This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Refreshing take on a 'dry' story

Article content To anyone who’s heard of her, Carry Nation is known as the fanatical, firebrand prohibitionist who smashed bars and saloons with the small axe she carried. But, as it turns out, critics did a similar hatchet job on her character.

Article content That’s according to new research by Mark Lawrence Schrad in his book, Smashing the Liquor Machine: a Global History of Prohibition. He says Nation was anything but a hysterical, narrow-minded Christian cliche. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Refreshing take on a 'dry' story Back to video In fact, she often went against the church. When a preacher in the pulpit denounced her neighbour as an “adulteress” — based only on an allegation by the woman’s alcoholic husband, Nation shouted down the minister. She was also criticized by the “respectable” for using her hotel to feed, clothe and harbour ”undesirables” — mostly the poor, both black and white, often for years at a time. When her first husband died of alcoholism, Nation felt a call of God to do something. At the time, Kansas was “dry” but Nation learned from one of her jail ministry inmates that taverns were getting their booze in the town of Kiowa, on the Oklahoma border. She pleaded with authorities to do something, believing strongly that those openly defying the law should be behind bars — and not the saloon kind. When officials refused, because of the bribes and kickbacks that were common, Nation went to a Kiowa tavern and used rocks to smash windows, bottles and the bar mirror as shocked bystanders huddled in the corner. She did the same at two more saloons. Later, her husband joked she’d be more effective if she used a hatchet. “That’s the most sensible thing you’ve said since I married you,” she replied. From 1900 to 1910, she was arrested 32 times for what she called “hatchetations.” She paid her fines from donations, lecture-tour fees and the sale of hatchet-shaped pins.

Article content Meanwhile, taverns sported signs reading: “All Nations Welcome But Carrie.” (She became “Carry” later in life). But Mark Schrad says the activist always made clear her attacks were not against the booze, or the drinkers, but against the corrupt innkeepers and politicians who propped up the illegal system. Her target was “the man who sells.” Yet, officials were reluctant to jail her and call attention to themselves. With wide public support behind her, many bars were shuttered. In one confrontation, a bartender smashed a chair over Nation’s head, and another put a gun to her temple. She told the man to shoot, because the movement could use a good martyr. Instead, opponents painted her as a Bible-thumping crank, killjoy and caricature. As late as the 1960s, male historians and authors blamed her motivation on menopause and repressed sexuality. In their view, she was just a high-strung, hormonal woman. In fact, she was smart, feisty and true to her faith. “Saloon-keepers and harlots have a much better chance of heaven than hypocrites in the church,” she once said. “I have no use for women who are afraid they will soil their skirts trying to lift up their fallen sisters.” Nation also set up one of the country’s first shelters for battered women. In 1911, she collapsed after a speech in which she said, “I’ve done what I could.” She died soon after, and that sentiment is on her gravestone. People of faith can learn a lot from Nation’s example, beginning with the empathy she felt for those caught in the cycle of addiction, and her focus on the greedy, heartless purveyors of misery. Think drug dealers.

Article content And let’s not let the alcohol industry off the hook. I’m no prohibitionist, and I like my wine red, but research by the likes of Jean Kilbourne has uncovered the callous way the sector has normalized heavy drinking, minimized health risks and built an empire that urges “responsible” use while knowing its profits are dependent on problem drinkers. Though I refuse to advocate violent protest of any kind, there’s a time and place for activism, especially when systemic and institutional barriers to social justice get in the way of dignity and equality for all. As we learned from the civil rights movement of the 1960s, change happens when people of faith come together, pray together and push together for what’s right. But, like those pioneers, and Carry Nation, we have to be willing to suffer the consequences when others push back. Just as there were churches that decried the protests 60 years ago — mostly churches who supported the status quo — there are some today who think it’s unacceptable for Christians to raise a ruckus of any kind. That’s certainly not the example of Jesus. Though the Bible tells us to respect authority, it also calls us to defend the vulnerable. “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute,” says Proverbs 31:8. “Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” Inside and outside the church, we must take a clear stand against hypocrisy and hopelessness, without anger, or arrogance. We have to practise what we preach. And we must be ready for critics to attack our character and motives when they can’t argue with our ideas and ideals. When we’re done, may each of us be able to say: “I’ve done what I could.” Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (bit.ly/3fs3NCd), and teaches media at Wilfrid Laurier University.

