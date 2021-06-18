Red Cross building listed for sale for $1.95M

Article content

The home of the Brantford branch of the Canadian Red Cross is listed for sale for $1.95 million.

But the Red Cross is staying in Brantford and will continue to operate its three core programs, including Meals On Wheels, said Shane Johnston, senior operations manager for the Canadian Red Cross of Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant.

“It’s a big beautiful building and it has been our home in Brantford for decades,” Johnston said of the building at 25 William St. “But it’s far too big for us now and we’re looking for space that will better suit our needs in Brantford.”

In addition to Meals On Wheels, the Red Cross will continue to operate its transportation and emergency relief programs from its yet-to-be determined new home, Johnston said.

The transportation program helps residents get to out-of-town medical appointments. The emergency relief program provides assistance to those affected by disasters, such as fires and floods.