Province plans Greenbelt expansion
Article content
The Ontario government says it is planning to expand the province’s Greenbelt to include the Paris-Galt Moraine, as well as river lands in the Greater Toronto Area.
The moraine is a glacial deposit of loose sediment and rock extending from Caledon to north of Paris and Brantford and is home to critical groundwater resources.
Province plans Greenbelt expansion Back to video
“This is truly a unique opportunity to preserve more of our farm lands, forests, wetlands and watersheds,” Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said Wednesday in announcing the proposal.
The plan also calls for increasing the Greenbelt’s footprint into high density urban areas including the areas around the Don River in Toronto and land around Duffins Creek in Ajax and Pickering.
Clark said the government will launch a 60-day consultation on its proposal.
“The County of Brant is pleased to see the province taking steps to grow the Greenbelt and protect farmland, forests, wetlands and watersheds from future development,” Brant Mayor David Bailey said in response to the announcement.
Advertisement
Article content
Bailey said the county will provide input about “how best to grow the size and quality of the Greenbelt.”
The province created the Greenbelt in 2005 to protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area from development.
Clark said the moraine is home to groundwater resources that provide drinking water for many communities.
He noted that opening up the Greenbelt plan to changes does not mean Ontario will consider removing or swapping lands.
“We will not in any way entertain any proposals to remove lands from the Greenbelt or open the Greenbelt lands to any development. Critical infrastructures like highways, transit, and wastewater projects may be permitted in the Greenbelt, subject to strict conditions.”
Two months ago, six members of the Greenbelt council quit as a protest against a government omnibus budget bill that had been tabled which they said would gut environmental protections. David Crombie, former chair of the council, said the bill would take power from conservation authorities and put it in the hands of government ministers to decide on zoning and sensitive environmental issues.
On Wednesday, Clark said the remaining members of the Greenbelt council have been informed about the province’s plan to expand the protected area.
“This is a very positive step,” said the minister. “I believe having an expansion of the Greenbelt in the Paris-Galt Moraine and the urban river valleys is a very positive measure by the government.”
For more information about the proposal and to submit input, go to ero.ontario.ca/notice/019-3136.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble