"Proof of vaccination" guidelines take effect

Residents need to bring their “proof of vaccination” receipts and identification when visiting municipally operated facilities starting Wednesday.

New provincial regulations aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 take effect at arenas, recreational facilities and community centres in Brantford and Brant County. The guidelines, with some exceptions, apply to people 18 and older who want to enter city and county recreational facilities.

The proof of vaccination policy also applies to many other settings, including restaurants, bars, bingo halls, concert halls and theatres.

Valid identification such as birth certificates, driver’s licenses, Indian status card/ Indigenous membership cards, passport or permanent residence card are also required.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result will not be accepted in place of proof of full vaccination, city officials said in a statement released Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccination check-in stations will be located at entrances of city recreational facilities such as the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, Civic Centre and Beckett Adult Leisure Centre, which reopens Sept. 27. Upon arrival, visitors must provide their proof and complete a screening process prior to entering.

Sanderson Centre visitors will be asked to self-screen prior to entering the facility and provide proof of vaccination or exemption at the entrance doors prior to scanning tickets for entry.

Ticket refunds for those persons who fail the screening process or are otherwise not permitted entry will be available through the box office.

Those visiting the building box office area for the sole purpose of purchasing tickets are not required to provide proof of vaccination.