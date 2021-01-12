Program gives small businesses digital boost

Vincent Ball
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
Krystal Schouten of Family Life Fitness Stella Ella Ola Photography
Krystal Schouten put her best effort into developing a website for her business, Family Life Fitness.

But the website generated little traffic.

“It was kind of like going to a lot of work to plan a party only to have no one show up,” said Schouten, who provides pre-natal and post-partum fitness instruction for moms and moms-to-be online and in-person through The Fitness Centre on Paris Road.

“I had thought that I had done a pretty good job on it but there was nothing to make it stand out and, as a result, it didn’t generate much business. In today’s world, a strong online presence is needed to connect with new clients.”

Schouten had received help from the Brantford Brant Business Resource Enterprise Centre to get her business started. Early last year, she went back to centre for advice to address her online woes.

The centre dispatched Mike Watson, of Mike Watson Web Design and SEO. In addition to having his own business, Watson was, at that time, a member of a digital service squad formed to help small business owners, such as Schouten, build their online presence.

“He helped me with my Google profile and showed me how important key words are to ensure that my business comes to the forefront when someone is doing a search,” Schouten said. “We also added in some client reviews which have also helped.”

As a result, Schouten is now drawing more interest in her business.

While in-person instruction has come to a temporary stop because of the provincewide COVID-19 shutdown, Schouten’s online classes remain strong.

“I had actually started doing the virtual classes a couple of years ago,” Schouten said. “So, when the first lockdown came in March, I was already ahead of the game.

“But building the business and boosting my clientele online was a problem.”

The digital service squads were formed through Digital Main Street Ontario.

Funded by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and the Ontario Ministry for Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, the digital program was established in 2018. It is delivered through a partnership with the Ontario BIA Association, the Downtown Brantford BIA and the business resource centre.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses, the program has been extended in 2021 through $42 million from the federal government and a $7.45 million from the provincial government.

Locally, the business resource centre has received $15,000 to help small businesses with online business models and become more resilient and competitive as the economy recovers.

“Ontario’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and the keystone of our economic recovery,” Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said. “That is why we have invested in Digital Main Street to help these enterprises adapt to doing business in a digital world, and take advantage of the record number of people shopping online.”

People interested in becoming a member of the digital service squad can contact Mae Legg at mlegg@brantford.ca or 519-756-4269.

Interested businesses can contact the Liz Oden, digital service squad co-ordinator, at loden@brantford.ca or 519-756-4269.

To learn more, visit Brantford.ca/BRC.