A Brantford man incarcerated at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex through a major outbreak of coronavirus says the safety of prisoners has been jeopardized.

“They don’t have any hand sanitizer available to us and we can’t buy any at the canteen,” the man, who asked not to be identified, said this week over the telephone from the Milton, Ont., jail.

Prisoners 'very frightened' by COVID-19 outbreak at Maplehurst

“We’ve been in our cells for 26 days and barely getting out. We’ve had four or five COVID-19 tests and we don’t know why we can’t be out. Being in jail at this time is pretty hectic and there’s no routine any more.”

The man said prisoners are getting no toiletries, clean laundry or personal protective equipment, such as masks.

The man’s lawyer, who also asked not to be named, said the client’s complaints may seem petty but “can you imagine living in the same tiny cell as another man who’s wearing the same shirt for two weeks?”

The lawyer said another client arrived at a different Ontario jail and was placed in isolation for eight days with just a single book.