Pride crosswalk vandalism 'sad and disappointing'
Article content
PARIS Vandalism to the colourful Pride Flag crosswalk in downtown Paris is disappointing but not unexpected, Brant County Mayor David Bailey says.
“The same sort of thing has happened in other municipalities where this has been done,” Bailey said of the tire marks left on the crosswalk days after it had been painted.
Pride crosswalk vandalism 'sad and disappointing' Back to video
“It’s sad and disappointing. But at the same time the response from the community to the vandalism has been heartening.”
Bailey said the county has received offers from residents wanting to help with repairs. Organizations, including a local church, also reached out to the county.
“There have been some negative comments on social media as well but most residents have been supportive.”
The rainbow coloured crosswalk on Grand River Street North, between Mechanic and William streets, was unveiled May 13. Days later, it was damaged by tire marks.
Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Advertisement
Article content
Efforts to scrub off the tire marks were unsuccessful but the county plans to repair the damage prior to the start of Pride Month on June 1.
The county is also making available 250 free Celebrate Pride lawn signs to residents. The signs will be delivered on June 1 to those who register for the program. Visit www.brant.ca for further details.
County library branches will be offering a craft kit to help residents create their own yarn pride flags. The kits will be available through curbside pickup.
Plans are also underway to hold a virtual trivia night and a safe spaces training session.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall