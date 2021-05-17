





Share this Story: Students get virtual look at skilled trades

Students get virtual look at skilled trades Photo by Sean Kilpatrick/AP / AP

Article content Grade 8 teacher Richard Melski said an increasing number of students are asking him questions about jobs in skilled trades. During a recent brainstorming exercise about jobs, Melski, who teaches at St. Pius School in Brantford, said his students weren’t just talking about wanting to pursue careers as teachers and doctors. They were interested in how to become a plumber, an arborist, a sous chef and a massage therapist. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Students get virtual look at skilled trades Back to video Melski is one of dozens of local teachers who will be sharing a vast collection of virtual information on skilled trades during Epic Week, which officially runs until Friday. “When you read a textbook, you don’t always have the interesting visuals,” Melski said of the engaging videos available during the Epic Week event, including inspiring real life stories and a look inside modern companies employing a range of skilled tradespeople. “I’m looking forward to the discussions with students,” he said. “Maybe during this week they’ll see something that sparks their interest.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Epic Jobs is usually a huge hands-on event. In 2019, it was held in the parking lot at Brantford’s Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre where students were invited to grab a trowel and spread mortar, change a tire on a sports car and hop aboard a tractor. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Epic event online for the past two years. But using the Brightspace online learning platform, teachers and students have access to hundreds of videos to promote careers, including those in skilled trades. “It’s like a huge Netflix library full of content,” said David Eelkema, student success consultant with the Grand Erie District School Board. Jeremy Bout, owner of the Edge Factor platform, provides dozens of school boards with online content. During Epic Week, about 3,000 Grades 6 to 8 students from both the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards can discover careers they may have never considered by watching videos of skilled tradespeople talk up their jobs as they lead tours through their workplaces. “If 10 years ago someone would have asked me where I would be in my life, I would definitely have not thought machinist,” Nikki Petker says as she walks through Bowman Precision Tooling in Brantford where she works as a tool and die maker. “But the fact that I am a machinist is amazing to me. “It was a little bit intimidating when I first started getting into it. There’s a lot of math, a lot of heavy machinery, big tools that I didn’t know the names of. It used to be considered a boys’ club but it’s really not anymore.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s challenging. There’s a lot to learn but you have a career that can take you anywhere.” Carmine Romano, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program/co-operative education co-ordinator with the Catholic board, said introducing students to skilled trades as a career option is vital as Ontario faces a massive shortage of workers because of aging demographics in the trades. One in three journeypersons today is over the age of 55. Romano said technology has brought trades “up to a different level.” He said the work requires schooling and brainpower. And there’s satisfaction in being able to repair a tire, rebuild an engine or have a hand in constructing a house. Talking about the province investing more than $40 million to address the huge shortage of skilled trades workers, Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s Labour Minister, said the government is on a mission to tell parents, students and guidance counsellors that careers in skilled trades are lucrative. “I want kids to know there’s 144 different trades to choose from, and you can make six figures and earn a pension and get benefits, and in many cases, you can be your own boss.” In addition to giving students a glimpse at an array of skilled trades jobs, Epic Week’s online content includes profiles on the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce, and local companies Patriot Forge, Walters Inc. and Bowman Precision Tooling. Students and parents also can learn about co-op education, the Specialist High Skill Majors program and the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship program “It’s a tool that can be used to engage students in a different way,” said Romano.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford