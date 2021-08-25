Portrait of Walter Gretzky 'incredible'

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The City of Brantford and Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant on Wednesday unveiled a new portrait of the late Walter Gretzky.

The portrait, by Hamilton artist Christina Sealey, has been installed inside the main entrance of the newly constructed clubhouse at the Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course, Banquet and Learning Centre at 320 Balmoral Dr.

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis and Ward 2 councillors John Utley and John Sless attended a small private unveiling ceremony held for members of the Gretzky family and the jury involved in the artist selection.

The portrait was unveiled by one of Walter’s five children, Glen Gretzky, and one of his granddaughters, Avery, as other family members joined in the applause.

“I think it’s pretty incredible,” said Glen.

He noted that the city keeps thanking the Gretzky family.

“But I really think it’s that we want to thank everyone in the city for the support and outpouring of love. We can’t thank the city enough.”

The portrait is painted on linen canvas using oil paints, with a final framed size of 51 by 72 inches.

“As our city’s beloved lord mayor, worldwide ambassador of hockey, community champion, coiner of the phrase, ‘Brantford — The Centre of the Universe’ and a special member of our community who will be missed beyond measure, there is no one who deserves this honour more,” said the mayor.

“This portrait of Walter that beautifully captures his altruistic spirit will be a permanent focal point of this clubhouse and the aptly named Walter Gretzky Municipal golf course.”

The golf course, formerly known as Northridge Municipal Golf Course, was renamed in 2020 for Walter Gretzky, who died March 4, 2021, at 82. He is best known as the father of Canadian hockey icon Wayne Gretzky.