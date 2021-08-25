Portrait of Walter Gretzky 'incredible'
The City of Brantford and Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant on Wednesday unveiled a new portrait of the late Walter Gretzky.
The portrait, by Hamilton artist Christina Sealey, has been installed inside the main entrance of the newly constructed clubhouse at the Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course, Banquet and Learning Centre at 320 Balmoral Dr.
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis and Ward 2 councillors John Utley and John Sless attended a small private unveiling ceremony held for members of the Gretzky family and the jury involved in the artist selection.
The portrait was unveiled by one of Walter’s five children, Glen Gretzky, and one of his granddaughters, Avery, as other family members joined in the applause.
“I think it’s pretty incredible,” said Glen.
He noted that the city keeps thanking the Gretzky family.
“But I really think it’s that we want to thank everyone in the city for the support and outpouring of love. We can’t thank the city enough.”
The portrait is painted on linen canvas using oil paints, with a final framed size of 51 by 72 inches.
“As our city’s beloved lord mayor, worldwide ambassador of hockey, community champion, coiner of the phrase, ‘Brantford — The Centre of the Universe’ and a special member of our community who will be missed beyond measure, there is no one who deserves this honour more,” said the mayor.
“This portrait of Walter that beautifully captures his altruistic spirit will be a permanent focal point of this clubhouse and the aptly named Walter Gretzky Municipal golf course.”
The golf course, formerly known as Northridge Municipal Golf Course, was renamed in 2020 for Walter Gretzky, who died March 4, 2021, at 82. He is best known as the father of Canadian hockey icon Wayne Gretzky.
A call for artists was released in November 2020 drew more than 120 applications from across Canada. Sealey was selected through a juried competition that was held virtually and consisted of five voting members. After three hours of deliberations, the jury unanimously selected Sealey, who received her master of fine arts from the School of Drawing and Painting in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Sealey has shown her work in exhibitions and collections across Canada from Halifax to Vancouver and overseas in London, England, and Edinburgh.
“I was thrilled to learn that I had been selected to paint Walter Gretzky’s portrait,” said Sealey.
“Growing up with my brother playing hockey from a young age, I was immersed in the legends of Wayne and Walter Gretzky. It was a huge honour to paint a Canadian icon who has been an inspiration locally and internationally. A much loved and respected gentleman, he contributed in countless ways to the community and charities in the City of Brantford.”
Ana Olson, gallery director at Glenhyrst, said the high number of submissions made the process to select an artist difficult.
She said Sealey’s past portraiture work led to her selection.
Sealey’s references noted that she “really captured” her subjects, she said.
“That was a really big part of the selection process because that was important to us,” said Olson, noting that Walter Gretzky was “such a big part of our community and that spirit is something we really wanted to capture.
“Christina did a stellar job of doing that.”
Also at the ceremony was Brent Gretzky, the youngest of the children born to Walter and Phyllis Gretzky. Phyllis died in 2004.
Brent said he and his siblings were lucky to be raised by Walter and Phyllis in the family’s Brantford home on Varadi Avenue.
“They were so unselfish, trying to do everything for us,” he said.
“It started back on Varadi with every child and it grew from there. It’s just the way dad was.
He called “unbelievable” the gesture to name the golf course after his father and the commissioning of portrait.
“Now when we come here and play (golf) we have to walk by and see him,” Brent said.
“I’m sure he’s going to say, ‘Keep your head down,’ or some kind of tip like that.”