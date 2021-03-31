Police warn against 'vigilante behaviour'

An Enfield Crescent resident said passersby were taking selfies with signs. One gave the man’s name and address with the message: “Police don’t want to inform the public. We will. Convicted pedophile.”

On the weekend, a group of people with a bullhorn visited Enfield Crescent and posted signs after bail was granted to a man charged with child luring, indecent communication, intimidation, corrupting children and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

“This type of behaviour creates serious safety issues for all parties involved.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

“We understand that some individuals may (be frustrated) with the justice system, however vigilante behaviour is not something police endorse,” said police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond.

Brantford police say they are concerned about “vigilante behaviour” after a group of people decided to draw attention to an accused sexual offender living in Brantford.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The resident said members of the Brantford Freedom Fighters were part of the demonstration.

She said she reported the group to police, adding that she is concerned its actions may identify the victim or victims in the case.

Jay Tomkins, president of the Freedom Fighters of Brantford, declined to discuss the matter, saying that, since a previous Expositor article, group members have been subjected to rumours and threats.

“We’re not interested in bringing further danger to our friends and family,” he said.

The private Facebook group for the Freedom Fighters of Brantford currently has 300 members and says it is against masks and lockdowns.

Another Enfield resident said the accused is living with his parents who are acting as his sureties. He said the man’s mother ripped down some of the posted signs along the street.

Matthews-Osmond said that confronting any individual can be dangerous.

“You cannot predict how an individual will respond, or their current state of mind,” she said.

“Police are highly trained in matters related to the de-escalation of potentially volatile situations.”

Matthews-Osmond also noted that people taking the law into their own hands could face potential liability.

People are also posting about the accused on Facebook, sharing more than 500 times a post that says he lives near a victim.

“As a community, we need to come together to protect our children from scum such as this man,” says the post. “Our justice system once again has shown protecting criminals by granting bail, allowing him to reside so close to his victims and within a very short distance of a public school, is more important than protecting our children.”

A man, who says his daughter is a previous victim of the accused, said he welcomes the publicity.

“I’ve been on this campaign for about two years, trying to inform the public,” said the man, adding that he is not involved with the Freedom Fighters.

He said he has heard from more than a dozen other victims who “don’t want to come forward.”

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble