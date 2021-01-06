Police warn about scams

Article content

Brant OPP are reminding residents to be wary of Canada Revenue Agency scams after receiving reports of a fraudulent phone call.

Police say one resident received a call from someone purporting to be from the CRA, who claimed several criminal acts had linked to the resident’s social insurance number.

The scammer then demanded an undisclosed amount of money be withdrawn from a bank and deposited in a Bitcoin machine at a Brantford convenience store.

Police said resident followed the direction.

“Once the money is deposited in a Bitcoin machine it is gone and can’t be retrieved,” police said.

Police said residents must be vigilant when receiving phone calls or e-mails from the CRA or a police service.

“The calls aim to create anxiety for the unsuspecting resident resulting in personal and financial information being disclosed.”

Brant OPP are reminding residents that the CRA:

• Will not request personal information of any kind from a taxpayer by email or on the phone.