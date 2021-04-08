Police seek identity of robber

Apr 08, 2021
Brantford Police are hoping someone can help identify a suspect in an April 7 robbery on King George Road.
Brantford police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man suspected of robbing a King George Road business on Wednesday.

Police released images from surveillance video showing the man going into the business at about 5:15 p.m. He robbed the place and left on foot.

The man is about 40, walks with a limp and has long dark shoulder-length hair.  He wore blue pants, a grey zippered hoodie, hat and black glasses and a dark bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Chad Francis of the major crime unit at 519-756-7050, ext 2272. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

