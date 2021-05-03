Article content

Brantford police say they are concerned for a well-being of a 35-year-old man.

Police said Michael Campbell was last seen at about 1 p.m. on May 3 in the area of Port Street. He is driving a silver 2015 Kia Forte with Ontario licence plate BEZS 453.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police seek help to locate man, 35 Back to video

Campbell is described as white, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine, 180 to 185 pounds, with brown eyes and a medium build.

Anyone with information about Campbell is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 or e-mail Det. Ryan Groen at rgroen@police.brantford.on.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251.