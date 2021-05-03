Police seek help to locate man, 35
Article content
Brantford police say they are concerned for a well-being of a 35-year-old man.
Police said Michael Campbell was last seen at about 1 p.m. on May 3 in the area of Port Street. He is driving a silver 2015 Kia Forte with Ontario licence plate BEZS 453.
Police seek help to locate man, 35 Back to video
Campbell is described as white, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine, 180 to 185 pounds, with brown eyes and a medium build.
Anyone with information about Campbell is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 or e-mail Det. Ryan Groen at rgroen@police.brantford.on.ca.
To remain anonymous, contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251.