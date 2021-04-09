Article content

Brantford Police are concerned for the well-being of a missing 14-year-old girl and are asking the public’s help in finding her.

Jaslynn Carrigan-Brant-MacDonald was last seen Thursday evening around Wellington Street.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police seek help finding missing teen Back to video

She was wearing short grey shorts, a dark blue hoodie, runner and had a camouflage backpack with her.

Carrigan-Brant-MacDonald is described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall Caucasian girl of small-to-medium build, with blonde hair.

Anyone who has information about her, or can assist in finding her should call the Brantford Police at 519-756-7050. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.