This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Brantford police on Friday returned a bike to Neil MacDonald that was stolen a day earlier from the Special Olympics athlete.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police return stolen bike to Special Olympian Back to video

“Wow, I am just so happy,” Neil said in a statement sent to The Expositor.

The bike is missing a few parts but is otherwise OK, Katie MacDonald, Neil’s sister, said.

“We’re just grateful that it’s back and want to thank everyone for all of their help and support,” she added.

The bike was stolen on Thursday when Neil was in front of the No Frills grocery store on Colborne Street, near Pauline Johnson Collegiate.

Neil, was sitting on a bench beside the bike when a man came up and stole it.

“That’s my bike,” he said to the thief, who ignored him and rode off.

Katie said her brother started chasing the thief through the parking lot but couldn’t catch him.

“Then, a student from PJ, I guess she was on her lunch break, came over to help Neil,” she said.

“They called police and filled out a report.”

Neil, a member of the Special Olympics Brantford Golden Eagles floor hockey team that captured gold at the Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay at the end of February 2020, was shaken by the incident. And so were his family and friends.

“That bike means the world to him,” Katie said. “It enables him to get around the city.

“It gives him his independence.”

Katie posted details of the theft on social media, including a description of the bike, and asked people to look for it.

“We got a huge response from people,” she said. “People offered to start a Go Fund Me to get him a new bike and a lot of others shared the post to help spread the word.