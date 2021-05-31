Police release video in 2019 murder investigation

Article content

Article content

Brantford police on Monday that they believe surveillance video, not previously viewed by the public, may hold the key to solving a 2019 murder of a 22-year-old Hamilton man.

On July 8, 2019, just before 3:30 a.m., Brantford police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Colborne Street West.

Police said Coby (Kareem) Carter died at the scene.

Investigators released a short surveillance video, containing images of a person of interest in the investigation. Another individual, a potential witness, is also seen in the video, police said.

The provincial government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for this murder.

Anyone with information, or who could potentially identify the individual in the video, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Brantford police at 519-756-0113.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers website. Those contacting Crime Stoppers would not be eligible for the government reward.