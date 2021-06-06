Police on scene of multi-vehicle collision

Vincent Ball
Jun 06, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor

Brantford police are asking motorists to avoid Powerline Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway following a Sunday afternoon collision.

Traffic is being re-routed from the area, police said in a posting on social media.

The collision remains under investigation.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall

