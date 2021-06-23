Police news conference Thursday to update homicide investigations

Article content

Brantford police said Wednesday that a news conference will be held Thursday that will provide updates on homicide investigations from 2019.

The news conference will be held jointly with Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said information will be provided related to the homicide of Coby Carter, 22, of Hamilton, who was found dead on July 8, 2019, after reports of a shooting on Colborne Street West and of the double homicide of a Brantford couple, Larry Reynolds and Lynn VanEvery, who were shot July 18, 2019, in their home.

An Ontario Court judge described the Reynolds-VanEvery homicides as a “botched contract killing.” Less than a month ago, Kareem Tamir Zedan, 23, of Pickering, Ont., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the shooting deaths of Reynolds and Van Every. Zedan was not the shooter, court was told.

In March 2020. Zedan was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his arrest following a joint OPP and Brantford police investigation. Then, in September of that year, two men who were already in police custody, were also charged with first-degree murder. They are Nathan Lloyd Emlyn Howes, then 30, of Brantford, and Malik Mbuyi, then 19, of Toronto.