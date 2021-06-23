Police news conference Thursday to update homicide investigations
Brantford police said Wednesday that a news conference will be held Thursday that will provide updates on homicide investigations from 2019.
The news conference will be held jointly with Ontario Provincial Police.
Police said information will be provided related to the homicide of Coby Carter, 22, of Hamilton, who was found dead on July 8, 2019, after reports of a shooting on Colborne Street West and of the double homicide of a Brantford couple, Larry Reynolds and Lynn VanEvery, who were shot July 18, 2019, in their home.
An Ontario Court judge described the Reynolds-VanEvery homicides as a “botched contract killing.” Less than a month ago, Kareem Tamir Zedan, 23, of Pickering, Ont., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the shooting deaths of Reynolds and Van Every. Zedan was not the shooter, court was told.
In March 2020. Zedan was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his arrest following a joint OPP and Brantford police investigation. Then, in September of that year, two men who were already in police custody, were also charged with first-degree murder. They are Nathan Lloyd Emlyn Howes, then 30, of Brantford, and Malik Mbuyi, then 19, of Toronto.
On April 26, Toronto’s Thomy Baiz-Euesebio or Baez-Euesebio, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Reynolds-Van Every deaths but no media release was made by either Brantford police or the OPP. In court documents, Baiz-Euesebio is accused of conspiring with Howes, Zedan and Mbuyi, along with three others, to murder Roger Van Every, the couple’s son.
In the agreed-upon facts submitted to the court, Zedan acknowledged he was hired to commit a contract killing and that Reynolds and Lynn Van Every were not the targets. Also in the Park Road South home the day of the shooting was Roger Van Every, who was on a form of house arrest.
In 2018, the younger Van Every had been charged in a large drug raid in Jerseyville. His parents each pledged $3,000 in bail and agreed to act as his sureties.
In May, police released a short surveillance video that shows a person of interest as well as a potential witness to the murder of Carter. The provincial government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for Carter’s death.