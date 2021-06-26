Police nab porch thieves
Brantford police nabbed a couple of thieves after getting a report at about 5:15 p.m. on June 24 of a package being stolen from the front porch of a Park Avenue home.
Police said two men were confronted by a witness who saw them steal the package. One man showed a knife before both ran away.
Police were able to locate the suspects.
The package was not recovered, police said.
A 31-year-old Brantford man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of identity documents, breach of probation and failing to comply with a judicial release order.
A 29-year-old Brantford man is charged with theft under $5,000, breach of probation and failing to comply with an undertaking.
