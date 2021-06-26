Article content

Brantford police nabbed a couple of thieves after getting a report at about 5:15 p.m. on June 24 of a package being stolen from the front porch of a Park Avenue home.

Police said two men were confronted by a witness who saw them steal the package. One man showed a knife before both ran away.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police nab porch thieves Back to video

Police were able to locate the suspects.

The package was not recovered, police said.

A 31-year-old Brantford man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of identity documents, breach of probation and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

A 29-year-old Brantford man is charged with theft under $5,000, breach of probation and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall