Police nab porch thieves

Vincent Ball
Jun 26, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
handcuffsmale

Brantford police nabbed a couple of thieves after getting a report at about 5:15 p.m. on June 24 of a package being stolen from the front porch of a Park Avenue home.

Police said two men were confronted by a witness who saw them steal the package. One man showed a knife before both ran away.

Police were able to locate the suspects.

The package was not recovered, police said.

A 31-year-old Brantford man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of identity documents, breach of probation and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

A 29-year-old Brantford man is charged with theft under $5,000, breach of probation and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers