Police make drug bust following collision

Brantford police found crack-cocaine and other drugs after being called to investigate a collision on Mohawk Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Police said they found a 36-year-old Brantford man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle under a chainlink fence.

A search yielded more than 26 grams of suspected crack-cocaine, just over eight grams of suspected fentanyl, just under a gram of suspected heroin and some suspected cocaine. Police said they also found multiple cellphones, a digital scale, Canadian currency and a metal baton.

The man is four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking, laundering proceeds of crime, operating a vehicle while impaired and without insurance, using a licence plate not authorized for the vehicle and failing to comply with judicial release.

Hit-and-run

A 41-year-old Burford man faces several charges after Brantford police were called about 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 5 to a crash at Queen and Dalhousie streets.

Police said a driver collided with a vehicle parked on the street and left the scene.

The man is charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, obstructing police and failing to stop after a collision.

Stunt driving

Brantford police charged an 18-year-old St. George woman after a vehicle was clocked going 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on King George Road, between Governors and Powerline roads, at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The woman was charged with stunt driving, her driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Break-in

A 33-year-old Brantford woman is facing charges after a front window was smashed to enter a Bruce Street house on Sept. 7.

Police said the resident was assaulted.

The woman is charged with assault, break and enter, resisting arrest and mischief under $5,000.

The victim and accused know each other, police said.