Police issue missing person alert

Vincent Ball
Aug 28, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Brantford police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Dustin Sararas is a white male, 6′ tall weighing 200 .lbs and was last seen the Terrace Hill St. area. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a large circle on the back, blue striped swim shorts, black shoes and black socks.

Sararas is autistic.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-756-7050 or 519-756-0113.

